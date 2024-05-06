Winner of £10,000-per-month lottery prize urged to come forward

A lucky ticket holder has won the prize of £10,000 per month for 30 years.

Players of the Set For Life draw-based game have been urged to check their tickets, and should call the National Lottery if they have the winning numbers.

The winning ticket matched the five main numbers – 11, 15, 26, 33, 44 – and the Life Ball number 10 in the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an incredible night for Set For Life players, as we have another top prize winner.

“They can now celebrate winning £10k every month for 30 years.

“May is already off to a brilliant start as they join another winner who won the same fantastic prize in last Thursday’s draw.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this fantastic Set For Life top prize.”