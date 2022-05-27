What the papers say – May 27

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Chancellor announcing £21 billion worth of cost-of-living support for Britons.

The Daily Mail, The Guardian and Daily Express report the financial “splurge” could bring up to £1,500 of relief for the country’s most vulnerable.

Guardian front page, Friday 27 May 2022: Sunak unveils £15bn package of support after windfall tax U-turn pic.twitter.com/ZGR2h7jWtK — The Guardian (@guardian) May 26, 2022

The i says every home is to get a £400 cut to their energy bills under the support package.

Friday’s i – “Every home to get £400 cut in energy bills” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S5BGovBzPI — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 26, 2022

The move was welcomed by Metro and the Daily Mirror, with the latter saying it is “about time”.

Tomorrow's paper tonight ? RISHI TO THE RESCUE AT LAST ? Every family to get £400 off energy bills? Poor handed an extra £650? Windfall tax u-turn to help ease the squeeze#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NuJjcCgAWQ — Metro (@MetroUK) May 26, 2022

However, the Financial Times reports energy firms have hit out over the scheme’s £5 billion windfall tax on the sector.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 27 May https://t.co/bdYgPYT1SK pic.twitter.com/u2MA2U4yzr — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 26, 2022

The package has also angered environmentalists, according to The Independent, with the Chancellor accused of risking Britain’s world-leading climate reputation over incentives for energy firms to invest in fossil fuel extraction.

The Times says Tories were split on the “tax and spending bonanza”.

The Daily Telegraph carries Mr Sunak’s comments that the package is “more generous than those offered by the Labour Party”.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tories are now the party of big spending, says Sunak'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/kiEJaHd1il — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 26, 2022

Meanwhile, The Sun leads with a “wild night out” for former England footballer Andy Carroll.

Tomorrow's front page: Footie star Andy Carroll passes out with a blonde after a day of partying – two weeks before his wedding to reality TV's Billi Mucklow https://t.co/yfCvaZ4dml pic.twitter.com/2KmcyBPszn — The Sun (@TheSun) May 26, 2022