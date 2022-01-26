Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation

Following a multi-agency operation, the incident in West Wick has been brought to a safe conclusion.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody.

We'd like to thank the local community for all their understanding & support.

