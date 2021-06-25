Hancock resists calls to resign over reports of affair with close aide

Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock has apologised for breaking social distancing rules after he was pictured kissing a close aide in his Whitehall department.

However, the Health Secretary made clear he intended to resist calls for his resignation following reports he was having an extramarital affair with Gina Coladangelo, who he appointed last year.

In a brief statement, Mr Hancock said he was “very sorry” that he had let people down but that he remained focused on his job tackling the pandemic.

“I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances, I have let people down and am very sorry,” he said.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”