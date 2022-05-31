350 years of Royal events celebrated in Norton Canes Platinum Jubilee exhibition

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 31/05/2022..Pic in Hednesford of Roger Knowles from Norton Canes Historical Society. Getting ready for a Jubilee exhibition called 'Yesterdays News', showing newspaper coverage of Roya events over the many years. He is pictured here with a Daily Mirror Queen Elizabeth picture special and on the left is a silk Menu from 2000 when it was the Queen Mothers 100 birthday meal at the Guildhall , 1838 Victoria Procession article, Silk programme from the Queens 60th Royal Opera House event..

Yesterday’s News 350 years of Royal Events includes original newspapers and publications compiled by Roger Knowles, chairman of Norton Canes Historical Society.

Mr Knowles said: "The event takes place at Norton Canes Community Centre, Brownhills Road on Thursday and Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm to coincide with the village's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Included are the Trial and attempted Impeachment of Queen Caroline by Parliament at the behest of George, Prince of Wales in 1820/1 and a full page engraving of the Coronation Procession of Queen Victoria.