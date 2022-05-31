350 years of Royal events celebrated in Norton Canes Platinum Jubilee exhibition

Yesterday’s News 350 years of Royal Events includes original newspapers and publications compiled by Roger Knowles, chairman of Norton Canes Historical Society.
Mr Knowles said: "The event takes place at Norton Canes Community Centre, Brownhills Road on Thursday and Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm to coincide with the village's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
"Included are the Trial and attempted Impeachment of Queen Caroline by Parliament at the behest of George, Prince of Wales in 1820/1 and a full page engraving of the Coronation Procession of Queen Victoria.
"Also the Abdication of King Edward VIII and the Investiture of Prince Charles as Prince of Wales, will be just some of the very many items that will be on display."