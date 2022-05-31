Notification Settings

350 years of Royal events celebrated in Norton Canes Platinum Jubilee exhibition

By Adam Smith

A three day exhibition chronicling 350 years of Royal events is being displayed in Norton Canes to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 31/05/2022..Pic in Hednesford of Roger Knowles from Norton Canes Historical Society. Getting ready for a Jubilee exhibition called 'Yesterdays News', showing newspaper coverage of Roya events over the many years. He is pictured here with a Daily Mirror Queen Elizabeth picture special and on the left is a silk Menu from 2000 when it was the Queen Mothers 100 birthday meal at the Guildhall , 1838 Victoria Procession article, Silk programme from the Queens 60th Royal Opera House event..

Yesterday’s News 350 years of Royal Events includes original newspapers and publications compiled by Roger Knowles, chairman of Norton Canes Historical Society.

Mr Knowles said: "The event takes place at Norton Canes Community Centre, Brownhills Road on Thursday and Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm to coincide with the village's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Included are the Trial and attempted Impeachment of Queen Caroline by Parliament at the behest of George, Prince of Wales in 1820/1 and a full page engraving of the Coronation Procession of Queen Victoria.

"Also the Abdication of King Edward VIII and the Investiture of Prince Charles as Prince of Wales, will be just some of the very many items that will be on display."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

