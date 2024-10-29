Express & Star
Two cars in Walsall road collision leaving woman with minor injuries

A woman has been left with minor injuries following a multi car collision in Walsall.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Last updated

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Broadstone Avenue, Walsall, on the junction with Bloxwich Road, at around 3.30pm to reports of a multi-car collision.

One ambulance was dispatched to the scene, where on arrival, crews discovered the two vehicles that had been involved in the crash.

One patient was found, a woman, who was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Broadstone Avenue and Bloxwich Road in Walsall at around 3.30pm. An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"There was one patient, a woman, who was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital."

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.

