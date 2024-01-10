Issues on the Queensway Junction on Newhall Street, were first reported at 8.50am on Wednesday, with commuters reporting faulty traffic signals.

The signals, which were found to be out of sequence, mean that traffic continued to build on St Chad's Queensway, along the Sand Pitts, as well as on the A38.

On X/Twitter, West Midlands Roads announced: "Great Charles Street, Traffic lights are reportedly stuck on red at this route near the junction of Newhall Street.

"Allow extra time to travel and consider other routes."

The group said the issues related to a set of traffic signals "being out of sequence".

It added: "Due to the lights being out of sequence at the Queensway junction of Newhall Street, traffic is building on St Chads Queensway and along Sand Pitts as well as impacting traffic on the A38."

The incident has also led to heavy delays to bus services leading into Birmingham, with several coming to a near standstill.

On X, National Express West Midlands announced: "Temporary [lights] on Great Charles St Queensway #Birmingham are faulty. Congestion on all approaches.

"9, 12/A, 13/A 23, 24, 82, 87, 126, X3, X4, X5, X8, X10 X12, X13 and X14 are seeing delays. Allow more time to travel. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."