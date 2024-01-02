Express & Star
Rescuer jumps into flood water to free three-year-old and driver from this car

A 'local hero' dramatically entered flood water to help save a three-year-old child and the driver from a car which had veered into a river.

By Daniel Walton
The local hero smashed the window to free the child after the car became trapped in high flowing water

The car become trapped when it entered flood waters running through a river in Hall Green, Birmingham.

The vehicle quickly became flooded by the water, with a risk of it being washed away.

The rescuer quickly jumped into the water, smashing the glass to free the three-year-old, before also rescuing the driver and tying the car to a bridge to stop it from washing away.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Local hero in Hall Green entered the flood water and rescued a 3-year-old child and the driver, before securing the vehicle to the bridge to prevent it being washed away."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.

