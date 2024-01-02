Rescuer jumps into flood water to free three-year-old and driver from this car
A 'local hero' dramatically entered flood water to help save a three-year-old child and the driver from a car which had veered into a river.
The car become trapped when it entered flood waters running through a river in Hall Green, Birmingham.
The vehicle quickly became flooded by the water, with a risk of it being washed away.
The rescuer quickly jumped into the water, smashing the glass to free the three-year-old, before also rescuing the driver and tying the car to a bridge to stop it from washing away.
On X, West Midlands Police said: "Local hero in Hall Green entered the flood water and rescued a 3-year-old child and the driver, before securing the vehicle to the bridge to prevent it being washed away."
Emergency services have been approached for more information.