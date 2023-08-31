Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crash between lorry and car in Sandwell causes long delays on the M6

By Eleanor LawsonSandwellTransportPublished: Comments

A crash between a lorry and a car on the M6 Northbound in Sandwell has caused 30-minute delays for drivers this morning.

A crash has closed three lanes of the M6 Northbound between Junction 8 (M5) and Junction 9 in Wednesbury. Photo: Motorway Cameras.
A crash has closed three lanes of the M6 Northbound between Junction 8 (M5) and Junction 9 in Wednesbury. Photo: Motorway Cameras.

No people were injured in the crash which occurred between Junction 8 of the M5 and Junction 9 of the M6 in Wednesbury at 8.44am.

Three lanes on the M6 Northbound were closed after the collision but have since reopened.

There are currently five miles of congestion on the M6 and three miles on the M5 northbound which is causing delays of approximately half an hour.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One of our ambulances came across a collision between a lorry and a car on the northbound carriageway of the M6, between junctions 8 and 9, at 8.44am.

"However, there were no injuries suffered in the incident and we were stood down."

Transport
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News