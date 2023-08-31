Crash between lorry and car in Sandwell causes long delays on the M6

A crash has closed three lanes of the M6 Northbound between Junction 8 (M5) and Junction 9 in Wednesbury. Photo: Motorway Cameras.

No people were injured in the crash which occurred between Junction 8 of the M5 and Junction 9 of the M6 in Wednesbury at 8.44am.

Three lanes on the M6 Northbound were closed after the collision but have since reopened.

There are currently five miles of congestion on the M6 and three miles on the M5 northbound which is causing delays of approximately half an hour.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One of our ambulances came across a collision between a lorry and a car on the northbound carriageway of the M6, between junctions 8 and 9, at 8.44am.