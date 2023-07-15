Notification Settings

Tram service resumes between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury following day of disruption

By Isabelle Parkin

Trams are now running between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury following a day of disruption for commuters.

Tram services have resumed between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury following the day of disruption

The service running from Wolverhampton St Georges to Edgbaston Village – which stops at Wednesbury Parkway – saw major disruption on Friday as a result of damage to overhead lines.

The problem was believed to be with the gas tensioners used to keep the overhead lines tight, falling onto the track.

As a result, tram services were running between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village only, with Metro tickets being accepted on Travel West Midlands service 79 and trains.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Metro has since announced at around 8am on Saturday morning that services had resumed between Wolverhampton St Georges and Edgbaston Village, with trams running every 10 minutes.

