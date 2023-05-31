Drivers warned of M6 lane closures as smart motorway work continues

Roadworks will affect drivers on the M6 next month

National Highways has told drivers it will be carrying out strengthening work on the southbound carriageway from Friday June 9 until Monday, June 12.

Lane closures between junctions 13 and 15 in Staffordshire will be put in place while the work is carried out, with drivers advised to plan ahead.

National Highways said the scheduled road closures are as follows.

Friday, June 9, 9pm to 6am: Traffic will be reduced to one lane overnight, and traffic management measures will also be put into place.

Saturday, June 10, 6am to 9pm on Sunday, June 11: Traffic will be reduced to two lanes while staff carry out resurfacing work.

Sunday, June 11, 9pm to 6am: Traffic will be reduced to one lane overnight while staff remove roadwork equipment.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "All lanes are expected to reopen by 6am on Monday, June 12. Please note however that these closures are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather.