Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drivers warned of M6 lane closures as smart motorway work continues

By Daniel WaltonStaffordTransportPublished: Comments

Road users have been warned of scheduled closures on the M6 as part of smart motorway upgrades.

Roadworks will affect drivers on the M6 next month
Roadworks will affect drivers on the M6 next month

National Highways has told drivers it will be carrying out strengthening work on the southbound carriageway from Friday June 9 until Monday, June 12.

Lane closures between junctions 13 and 15 in Staffordshire will be put in place while the work is carried out, with drivers advised to plan ahead.

National Highways said the scheduled road closures are as follows.

  • Friday, June 9, 9pm to 6am: Traffic will be reduced to one lane overnight, and traffic management measures will also be put into place.

  • Saturday, June 10, 6am to 9pm on Sunday, June 11: Traffic will be reduced to two lanes while staff carry out resurfacing work.

  • Sunday, June 11, 9pm to 6am: Traffic will be reduced to one lane overnight while staff remove roadwork equipment.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "All lanes are expected to reopen by 6am on Monday, June 12. Please note however that these closures are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather.

"We're sorry for the disruption this may cause to your journey."

Transport
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Cannock
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News