List of road closures around the Black Country and Staffordshire

The latest expected roadworks list features roads looked after by National Highways only.
Some of the roadworks will cause only minor delays of around ten minutes or less, while others will cause delays ranging from 10-30 minutes.
Wolverhampton road closures:
A4510, from 6am April 11 to 5pm August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 / A4510 westbound, junction 2, 24 hour Lane closure for junction development works.
Walsall road closures:
M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 6am May 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.
A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.
M6, from 9pm April 11 to 6am December 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 9 to junction 10A, lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.
Dudley road closures:
M5, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions junction two to junction thouree, lane closures for horticulture works.
Sandwell road closures:
M5, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions junction 2 to junction 3, lane closures for horticulture works.
A4123, from 9.30pm June 5 to 5am June 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 2 between exit and entry slip roads, Lane and carriageway closure for technology repairs to loops
South Staffordshire road closures:
M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, lane closures for barrier repairs.
A449, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A449 both directions M54, junction 2 roundabout to Gailey Roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.
M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions Oak Lane junction to Stable Lane junction, two-way traffic signals for inspection/survey off structures .
M6, from 8pm May 23 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 11 roundabout partial ring management onto junction 11 exit slip with narrow lane on the A426, lane closures for communications works.
M6, from 8pm May 23 to 5.30am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, lane closure for electrical works.
M6, from 9pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 12 to junction 15, lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs.
A449, from 9pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 junction clockwise, short stops for inspection/survey under police rolling road closure.
M6, from 8pm June 5 to 5am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13, lane closure for communications.
Stafford road closures:
M6, from 9pm April 27 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, lane closure for communication works.
A34, from 9pm May 22 to 6am June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15, Lane and carriageway closure for electrical works.
M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions Devon Way, junction to Barn Bank, junction multiway traffic signals for inspection/survey.
A449, from 9pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 J13 clockwise, short stops for inspection/survey under police rolling road closure.
A50, from 6am June 3 to 5pm June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A50 Meir interchange to Tean roundabout both east and westbound, lane closures, with the A521 Meir eastbound, entry slip closure on two days for grass cutting works.
M6, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, lane closures for electrical works.