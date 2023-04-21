Passengers set for 48 hours of train delays while 'urgent track repairs' take place

West Midlands Railway is running a reduced service to stations including Walsall, Cannock and Rugeley Trent Valley and no trains at all are currently able to serve Bescot Stadium station, with rail replacement in operation.

Network Rail engineers are currently working to repair a damaged set of points. Due to the extent of the damage, it is expected that rail services through the area will continue to be impacted for the next 48 hours.

It comes after hours' worth of trains through Walsall were cancelled on Thursday evening, leaving passengers stranded.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: "I would like to thank our passengers travelling through the Walsall area for their patience while Network Rail carries out these urgent track repairs.

"A reduced service is expected to be in operation throughout today and tomorrow as some routes are not available. Rail replacement transport is in operation and passengers should leave extra time for their journeys.

"I apologise for the inconvenience to our customers. Any passenger whose journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more as a result of the disruption should claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme."