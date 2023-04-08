'Serious incident' closes M6 Junction 13 at Stafford

The M6 had been closed in both directions at 4am, but the northbound had reopened by 6.30am.
The southbound remains closed for ongoing work being carried out by the Central Motorway Police Group.
The #M6 is now open northbound within J13 #Stafford following a serious incident. The southbound remains closed for ongoing @cmpg work at the scene.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 8, 2023
Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip road.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.