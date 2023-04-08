Notification Settings

'Serious incident' closes M6 Junction 13 at Stafford

By Eleanor Lawson

A "serious incident" at Junction 13 of the M6 in Stafford has closed the southbound route, with delays of around 30 to 40 minutes.

A stock photo of the M6 motorway.

The M6 had been closed in both directions at 4am, but the northbound had reopened by 6.30am.

The southbound remains closed for ongoing work being carried out by the Central Motorway Police Group.

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip road.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

