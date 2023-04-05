Ambulance crew called after M6 crash causes delays

Traffic problems on M6 South near Junction 10A

One lane of the southbound carriageway was temporarily blocked after the three vehicles collided near junction 10 for Walsall at around 9am.

At its peak there was a queue of around 4.5 miles, with delays of around 20 minutes reported by National Highways.

However, all lanes were open again by 10am, allowing congestion to ease.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.13am to reports of a three-car collision on the M6 South, Junction 10 in Walsall.