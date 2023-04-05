Notification Settings

Ambulance crew called after M6 crash causes delays

By Daniel Walton

Paramedics were called to the M6 this morning after a three-car collision.

Traffic problems on M6 South near Junction 10A

One lane of the southbound carriageway was temporarily blocked after the three vehicles collided near junction 10 for Walsall at around 9am.

At its peak there was a queue of around 4.5 miles, with delays of around 20 minutes reported by National Highways.

However, all lanes were open again by 10am, allowing congestion to ease.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.13am to reports of a three-car collision on the M6 South, Junction 10 in Walsall.

"The critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene. Shortly after arrival, we were stood down as no patients required treatment.”

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

