A National Express bus in Colmore Row, Birmingham. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd

Unite the Union opened a ballot to more than 3,000 bus drivers at National Express West Midlands last month in a row over pay.

Union bosses announced last week that they had voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action and "all-out continuous strike action" was to begin on March 16.

The bus operator said it was "disappointed" at the result and is continuing to talk to the union, and anticipates there will be a "limited network" running during the strike.

In a newsletter to staff, UK operations and safety director Mark Heffernan urged bus drivers to reconsider taking strike action and claimed there was "no more money available" in the current financial climate.

He said: "We fully respect your right to withdraw your labour and we also respect and understand the strength of feeling on pay at the moment.

"We offered your union a pay increase worth 13.4 per cent, made up of an 11.1 per cent base increase and a £630 retention payment which equates to 2.3 per cent.

"We have also offered the option of a two-year deal, including CPI next year plus another 2.3 per cent retention payment.

"This is our best and final offer – we can go no further. We believe this is a fair and responsible offer, that takes into account the cost of living pressures that everyone is experiencing along with the need to ensure our long-term sustainability, and protecting bus driver jobs.

"Our offer has been rejected by your representatives, and they have chosen not to offer you the opportunity to have your say and vote to accept it.

"If you want your voice to be heard, I urge you to tell your union rep that you want your say and a vote."

He said, on average, drivers who strike stand to lose £63 a day, after the union covers some losses, but if they choose not to go through with the industrial action they will be paid as normal.

He added: "Although striking will significantly inconvenience our customers and communities we serve, it is not going to change the fact that there is no more money available.

"The consequences in respect of future route and garage viability are stark. Please think very carefully about the decisions you make.

"This is not a veiled threat, so please do not think it is, it is the harsh reality of the financial climate we are all facing."

A National Express West Midlands bus driver, who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed drivers regularly face abuse and some had even been hospitalised in attacks by passengers.

He said: "If National Express fails to meet the demand for better pay, many drivers are going to change industries to keep up their mortgage payments.

"Working nights in warehouses earns better pay with far less personal risk and zero threats of violence than being a bus driver."

The ballot results document showed that 2,259 staff voted, with 96.24 per cent in favour of industrial action and 3.76 per cent against.

National Express’ operating profits, released last week, have more than doubled compared to the previous year.

The company reported revenue increased by 29 per cent to £2.8 billion.

Its underlying operating profits more than doubled to £197.3 million, fuelled by an increase in passenger demand across the group.

Despite this, the union said it had offered its workers in the West Midlands a "real terms pay cut" and added that some drivers earn as little as £11.80 per hour.

In a post on its website about the upcoming strike action, National Express West Midlands said: "We have been advised that some of our teams will be going on strike from March 16.

"We anticipate that there will be a limited network running from this date. We are striving to protect essential public services.