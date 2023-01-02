Rail passengers warned to only travel if "absolutely necessary"

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Rail passengers are being warned of severely disrupted train services in the first week of 2023 as two rail unions take strike action over five days between them.
"Two 48-hour walkouts by Network Rail staff in the RMT union on Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday and Saturday 7 will see just nine trains per hour serving Birmingham New Street over reduced operating hours. That’s compared to an average of 40 trains leaving every hour on a normal weekday.
"Nationally 20% of services will run on just 50% of the network – most branch lines will have no trains at all."
TBirmingham New Street station itself will close entirely by 7pm and passengers are being warned not to get caught out by the much earlier finish.