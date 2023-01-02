Rail passengers warned to only travel if "absolutely necessary"

West Midlands Railway are advising people 'not to travel'

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Rail passengers are being warned of severely disrupted train services in the first week of 2023 as two rail unions take strike action over five days between them.

"Two 48-hour walkouts by Network Rail staff in the RMT union on Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday and Saturday 7 will see just nine trains per hour serving Birmingham New Street over reduced operating hours. That’s compared to an average of 40 trains leaving every hour on a normal weekday.

"Nationally 20% of services will run on just 50% of the network – most branch lines will have no trains at all."