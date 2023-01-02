Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rail passengers warned to only travel if "absolutely necessary"

By Adam SmithTransportPublished:

Network Rail has warned train passengers only to travel if "absolutely necessary" this week.

West Midlands Railway are advising people 'not to travel'
West Midlands Railway are advising people 'not to travel'

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Rail passengers are being warned of severely disrupted train services in the first week of 2023 as two rail unions take strike action over five days between them.

"Two 48-hour walkouts by Network Rail staff in the RMT union on Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday and Saturday 7 will see just nine trains per hour serving Birmingham New Street over reduced operating hours. That’s compared to an average of 40 trains leaving every hour on a normal weekday.

"Nationally 20% of services will run on just 50% of the network – most branch lines will have no trains at all."

TBirmingham New Street station itself will close entirely by 7pm and passengers are being warned not to get caught out by the much earlier finish.

Transport
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News