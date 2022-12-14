Dudley town centre route to finally reopen after Metro works

Mayor Andy Street and Councillor Simon Phipps joined the team from the MMA to mark the final weld on Castle Hill

Castle Hill in Dudley is set to finally reopen to two-way traffic after a long-running scheme to lay track for the troubled Wednesbury-Brierley Hill Metro extension.

The work began in 2019 before tracks started to be put down the following year, with traffic flowing in one direction towards Castlegate island.

As the final piece of track was fitted Midlands Metro Alliance workers were joined at the site by Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, and Councillor Simon Phipps, Dudley Council's cabinet member for regeneration.

Councillor Phipps said: “We recognise this work has caused disruption for some of our residents and local businesses in the area.

"I would like to thank them for their patience while this essential work has been completed.

"In just a few weeks both lanes of traffic will reopen for road users and this will have a positive impact on peoples day-to-day journeys in the borough.”

Council bosses say the Metro will deliver jobs and prosperity to the town, although the future of the section between Dudley and Brierley Hill is hanging in the balance due to a funding shortfall of around £300m.

An audit and standards committee report published last week said the funding issues meant there was an "extreme likelihood" that the extension would be "delayed or withdrawn".

It has left transport bosses in the region scrambling for potential funding streams ahead of a fresh report into the scheme due in February.

Mr Street remains bullish about its prospects, saying: "It’s great news that work in this area for the Black Country Metro route is coming to a conclusion which means that within the next two years Dudley will benefit from a regular Metro service connecting in to both Birmingham and Wolverhampton."

The route, which is now scheduled to open in late 2024, is one of a number of West Midlands Metro scheme to encounter problems.

It was revealed last week that the extension along Pipers Row in Wolverhampton city centre has bust its budget by £10m and will now cost almost £50m.