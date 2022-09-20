New M6 Junction 10 closures to start tonight and run for rest of the week

M6 Junction 10 roundabout. Photo: National Highways

From tonight a series of closures will be put in place at Junction 10 of the M6 while the £78-million project to ease congestion at the roundabout continues.

National Highways has announced that the motorway entry and exit slip roads on the north side of the junction will be closed from 9am each night from Tuesday to Friday, while parts of the A454 Black Country Route and Wolverhampton Road West - as well as the northern half of the roundabout over the M6 - will be closed from 10pm on the same evenings. All nightly closures will be lifted by 5am the following morning.

The closures at the junction of the M6 and A454 this week. Image: National Highways

Overnight 9pm - 5am from Tuesday to Saturday

Full closure of the southbound exit slip road from the M6.

Traffic will be diverted to exit the M6 at Junction 7 before looping round the roundabout and heading back north along the motorway to Junction 10 in order to leave the motorway and join the A454. Those wanting to head onto the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound, towards Walsall, must then follow the A454 (Black Country Route) to Black Country New Road, Wood Green Road, Bescot Road and Old Pleck Road.

Overnight 9pm - 5am from Tuesday to Saturday

Full closure of the northbound entry slip road onto the M6.

Drivers wanting to head north on the motorway will have to travel along the A454 Black Country Route westbound to the Black Country New Road and across to the M6 at Junction 9.

Overnight 10pm - 5am from Tuesday to Saturday

Full closure of the A454 Black Country Route eastbound on the approach to the M6.

To join the M6 in either direction, traffic will be diverted west along the A454 Black Country Route, along Black Country New Road and across to the M6 at Junction 9. To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound, drivers will follow the same diversion route but at the M6 Junction 9 continue onto Old Pleck Road.

Overnight 10pm - 5am from Tuesday to Saturday

Full closure of Wolverhampton Road West between Arnwood Close and the M6 Junction 10 roundabout.

To join the M6 - heading north or south - drivers will need to travel along Bentley Road North and around the roundabout to join the A454 Black Country Route westbound before heading onto the Black Country New Road to reach the M6 at Junction 9. Anyone needing to join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound, towards Walsall, will need to follow the same out but continue onto Old Pleck Road when they reach the M6.

Drivers wanting the A454 Black Country Road westbound will need to head along Bentley Road North and around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route.

Overnight 10pm - 5am from Tuesday to Saturday

Partial roundabout closure on the A454 where it meets the M6 at Junction 10. There will be no access from the Black Country Route (eastbound) exit onto the roundabout round to the entry to the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound towards Walsall.

Traffic from the west from Walsall along the A454 Wolverhampton Road will be able to join the M6 southbound but not the northbound carriageway as the northbound entry slip road will be closed. Those wanting to join the M6 north will be diverted south along the motorway to Junction 7 where they can turn round.