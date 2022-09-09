£18m contactless card scheme to guarantee 'best value' fares on public transport in West Midlands

Transport chiefs are launching a new scheme to guarantee lowest fares

It will see the lowest possible fares applied automatically when passengers use a contactless card across a range of transport modes in the West Midlands.

Bus and tram operators are already on board, according to bosses at Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), who are said to be hopeful of including trains in the scheme.

A new computer system will be developed over the next two years to run it. It is being funded by £18m from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

The current Swift card scheme – which caps fares over one, three or seven days – will continue to run for those who are either excluded from the banking system or unwilling to use their contactless card for travel.

It comes after the Department for Transport announced a £2 cap on single bus journeys between January and March 2023.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, said: "Given the cost of living pressures facing local residents right across our region, the pay as you go options, flexible tickets and season passes offered via Swift have an important role to play in reducing household outgoings during these challenging times.

"Thanks to the operators we work closely with, the West Midlands has some of the lowest fares in the country. This is especially true on our excellent value bus network, with the daysaver held at its 2013 price and further boosted by the DfT's cap on single fares.

"Over the longer term, our new investment into multi operator contactless ticketing will help to make public transport here even more convenient, even more cost efficient and even greater value for money in the future."

The funding will also cover 60 new Swift card vending machines which will be installed at key locations across the West Midlands from early next year.

It comes following the launch of the region's £88m bus service improvement plan, which outlined proposals to increase service frequency and reduces fares.

Local leaders are battling to increase bus usage, which remains below pre-pandemic levels.