Passengers facing travel woes during train strikes next week

Train strikes are planned for next Wednesday and Saturday in a row over pay and conditions.

West Midlands Railway (WMR) says it will lead to a limited number of services running on the days of the strikes.

On Wednesday, services will run between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the Cross-City Line – Lichfield Trent Valley – Redditch/Bromsgrove via Birmingham New Street – with two trains running per hour.

There will be one train per hour between Wolverhampton and Birmingham and one train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International.

No trains will run on any other WMR route, including all routes via Birmingham Snow Hill, Birmingham-Shrewsbury, Birmingham-Worcester-Hereford and Nuneaton-Leamington Spa.

Details for Saturday are still awaiting confirmation but WMR said there will be "a very significantly reduced service".

Members of Aslef at West Midlands Trains, Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER and Southeastern will walk out on July 30.

While members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at train companies across England, and Network Rail, will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday in the bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The strike will affect passengers travelling for holidays or attending events, and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham the following day.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said it didn't want to inconvenience passengers but that its members had been "forced into this position by the train companies, driven by the Tory government".

He added: "The drivers at the companies where we are striking have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years – since April 2019.

"And these companies are offering us nothing, saying their hands have been tied by the government. That means, in real terms, with inflation running ahead at nine per cent, 10 per cent, and even 11 per cent this year, according to which index you use, that they are being told to take a real terms pay cut. And that is not acceptable."

Andrew Haines, NR chief executive, said: “Despite our best efforts to find a breakthrough, I’m afraid there will be more disruption for passengers next week as the RMT seems hell-bent on continuing their political campaigning, rather than compromising and agreeing a deal for their members.

“I can only apologise for the impact this pointless strike will have on passengers, especially those travelling for holidays or attending events such as the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

“It is frustrating to yet again ask our passengers to change their plans and only make essential journeys.”

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We are incredibly disappointed that the RMT and Aslef leadership are continuing with this action, disrupting the summer plans of millions – including those attending the Commonwealth Games.

“While we will do all that we can to minimise disruption to passengers, our advice is to only travel if it is necessary, and if you are going to travel, please plan ahead.

“We have a responsibility to bring our railway up to date and give our passengers a more punctual and reliable service so that we’re able to give our staff the pay rise they deserve.

“But it is wrong to continue asking taxpayers to shoulder more of the burden when they have already contributed £600 per household during the pandemic, or to expect passengers to fund it by paying more for their tickets, when they too are feeling the pinch.

“We ask the RMT and Aslef’s leadership to continue talking so we can come to a deal that works for our people, our passengers and for taxpayers.”

It comes as there was further disruption to train services running through Birmingham New Street yesterday.

On Wednesday, no trains were running in or out of the major hub after overhead power cables were damaged by the record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday.