Railway chiefs say new departure times will apply on many routes across the region from Sunday when the twice-yearly change happens.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: "While we are not making any major changes to service frequencies, there will be new departure times on a number of routes and I urge our customers to check ahead.

"All the new timetables are now in online journey planners meaning it is easy for passengers to check their routes and avoid being left behind."

New departure times will apply on the Cross City Line services between Lichfield, Bromsgrove and Redditch. And the weekday 10.36pm departure from Birmingham New Street to Shrewsbury will now depart from 10.03pm.