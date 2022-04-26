All Black County and Staffordshire roadworks due to take place over the next week

Planned roadworks

National Highways has released data showing works taking place, with drivers advised to avoid those routes whilst the works go ahead.

Closures are taking place across the Black Country in Dudley, Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Walsall, and into South Staffordshire.

They are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes, and 'between 10 and 30 minutes'.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Roadworks schemes going ahead across the Black Country

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with holdups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

Walsall

M6, from 8pm November 4 2019 to 5am May 3 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A northbound and southbound, phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

South Staffordshire

A5, from 9pm January 4 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 11 to 12 northbound and southbound and slip road, Lane closures and carriageway closures for electrical works.

M6, from 8pm February 14 to 5am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 10A to junction 11, lane closures with closure of hilton park slip roads for electrical works.

Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week:

Dudley

A456, from 10.30pm April 11 to 5.30am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A456 / M5, junction 3 roundabout and M5, junction 3 southbound, exit slip, Lane closures to support off network closure of the Quinton Expressway.

Wolverhampton

A449, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54, junction 2 roundabout, Partial closure of roundabout for carriageway resurfacing.

Sandwell

M5, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, J2 to J1, Lane closure for communications.

M5, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for drainage.

Walsall

M54, from 10pm March 7 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to junction 10A Various Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

M6, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 10a to junction 10 - Lane1 closure for communications - CCTV renewal.

M6, from 9pm April 28 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction10 to junction10a - Lane closure for Sign installation.

South Staffordshire

M6, from 9pm February 28 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 11 to junction 13 Lane closure for communications.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days: