All Black County and Staffordshire roadworks due to take place over the next week

National Highways has released data showing works taking place, with drivers advised to avoid those routes whilst the works go ahead.
Closures are taking place across the Black Country in Dudley, Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Walsall, and into South Staffordshire.
They are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes, and 'between 10 and 30 minutes'.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with holdups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:
Walsall
M6, from 8pm November 4 2019 to 5am May 3 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A northbound and southbound, phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.
South Staffordshire
A5, from 9pm January 4 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 11 to 12 northbound and southbound and slip road, Lane closures and carriageway closures for electrical works.
M6, from 8pm February 14 to 5am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 10A to junction 11, lane closures with closure of hilton park slip roads for electrical works.
Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week:
Dudley
A456, from 10.30pm April 11 to 5.30am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A456 / M5, junction 3 roundabout and M5, junction 3 southbound, exit slip, Lane closures to support off network closure of the Quinton Expressway.
Wolverhampton
A449, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54, junction 2 roundabout, Partial closure of roundabout for carriageway resurfacing.
Sandwell
M5, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, J2 to J1, Lane closure for communications.
M5, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for drainage.
Walsall
M54, from 10pm March 7 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to junction 10A Various Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.
M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.
A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
M6, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 10a to junction 10 - Lane1 closure for communications - CCTV renewal.
M6, from 9pm April 28 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction10 to junction10a - Lane closure for Sign installation.
South Staffordshire
M6, from 9pm February 28 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 11 to junction 13 Lane closure for communications.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:
M54, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures with closure of exit slip road for white lining works.
A449, from 9pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 southbound, (Stafford Road) to A449 Four Ashes - Lane two closure for Electrical works repair a damaged traffic signal.
M6, from 9pm April 28 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction10 to junction10a - Lane closure for Sign installation.
A5, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Longford to Four Crosses, two-Way traffic signals for pothole repairs.
M6, from 9pm April 30 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 14 to junction 11, Lane closure for Electrical works.
A449, from 8pm May 2 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 northbound and southbound, from M54, junction 2 to school lane, lane closure for drainage pipe works.
A449, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54, junction 2 roundabout, Partial closure of roundabout for carriageway resurfacing.
A449, from 9am May 9 to 4.30pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449/ M54 northbound and southbound, junction 2 island to A5 Gailey, various lane closures for grass cutting.
A41, from 8pm May 9 to 6am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to, junction 1 - carriageway closure for barrier works.
A5, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 from M6, junction 12 to A5 Longford Island eastbound and westbound, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.
M54, from 8pm May 9 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, hard shoulder closure and 24 Hour lane closure for barrier works.