Million half-price tickets as first ever Great British Rail Sale is launched

By Deborah Hardiman

Rail passengers can snap up half-price seats under a new Government initiative aimed at reducing travel costs and boosting tourism.

Off-peak discounts are available for bookings from Wolverhampton to Liverpool; and Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads under the inaugural Great British Rail Sale.

Under the scheme, launched by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, passengers can make savings of up to 50 per cent on journeys between April 25 and May 27 on more than one million discounted tickets, to help friends and families to meet.

Fares from Wolverhampton to Liverpool, normally £10.50, will be £5.25; Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads normally £25.30 will be £12.60. Other discounts include York to Leeds and London to Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Mr Shapps said: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50 per cent off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

Boris Johnson and Grant Shapps with Andy Street in Wolverhampton in 2021

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

The Department for Transport said cutting rail travel prices will help ease some of the pressure on family finances at a time of rising inflation and encourage people to visit different places.

Rail Delivery Group chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it’s more than just a journey, it’s a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love.

“As part of the Great British Rail Sale, customers will enjoy over one million discounted tickets so they can explore some of the fantastic locations that are accessible by rail."

Tickets can be purchased online from Tuesday.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

