Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham cancelled after 'passengers cause disturbance'

Police are investigating and disruption is expected on all lines until 8.45pm after the disturbance on a train.

Some people were seen walking on the tracks after services were cancelled. The disruption follows a Premier League football match between Wolves and Aston Villa at Molineux, and many supporters were travelling by train.

A statement from National Rail said: "Passengers causing a disturbance on a train between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street means all lines are blocked. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or diverted."

ℹ️ UPDATE: Disruption between #Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street expected until 20:45. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) April 2, 2022

A passenger who was travelling at about 6pm said: "My girlfriend and I were on our way back from Comic Con in Telford - the train came to a stop and over the tannoy you could hear there was an 'incident' on the train in front.

"Nothing more was said and we waited for 20 minutes before someone triggered the emergency alarm in the carriage due to passengers not being able to get off despite being at the station.

"A member of train staff came and told us it could be 10 minutes, or it could be an hour. Nobody was really sure what had happened.