Self-driving shuttle launched at Birmingham Airport

Councillor Ian Courts, Nick Barton and Henriette Breukelaar with the Auto-ShuttleÒ at BHX

It is part of trials getting underway in Solihull, in a council-led project which aims to test out how connected autonomous vehicles might be integrated into the borough’s transport network in the future.

Last year, Solihull Council became the first local authority in the country to purchase its own fully electric autonomous shuttle, using a grant from the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership. Designed and manufactured by Coventry’s Aurrigo, the futuristic looking Auto-ShuttleÒ can carry up to 10 passengers and uses a suite of sensors to understand its surroundings and move around safely.

The zero emissions, self-driving shuttle was initially demoed at the National Exhibition Centre last autumn, where it operated autonomously on Solihull roads for the first time, while carrying passengers along a pre-mapped section of Pendigo Way.

In this latest deployment, the shuttle will be used to transport passengers around a longer and much more complex route at Birmingham Airport while again interacting with other road users. The trial route will provide airport staff with a new temporary service linking the departures entrance and Diamond House to Car Park 5. For the purposes of testing, the shuttle will be limited to a top speed of 20mph.

In line with current legislation, a safety operator will be on-board at all times, who will have the ability to take control of the shuttle at any point if required. As well as airport staff, the passenger trials will also be open to members of the public who want to experience one of the first fully self-driving shuttles in the UK. Visitors to the airport can book their ride by going to solihull.gov.uk/cavtrials

The CAV will be running at Birmingham Airport over the next six weeks.

Councillor Ian Courts, leader of Solihull Council, said: “CAV technology has the potential revolutionise the way we get around our towns, cities and rural areas as well as transport goods. I’m excited to be the first council in the country to purchase our very own zero-emission, road-legal, shared use Connected Autonomous Vehicle and we are keen to put it to use.

“This project is all about looking at how we can practically and safely start to incorporate autonomous vehicles into our future transport infrastructure.

“Already one of the best connected destinations in the UK and Europe, Birmingham Airport is the perfect place to trial our shuttle, providing the CAV with a busy, but controlled environment in which to gain further real world operating experience. The results of our trials will inform our future mobility services and highway infrastructure design across Solihull and the wider region, including the integration across the UK Central Hub including the HS2 Interchange at Arden Cross."

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, added: “Autonomous technology promises enormous benefits to airports and the service companies that support them, with the potential to transform the way we work and improve efficiency and safety, for passengers, staff and other airport users.