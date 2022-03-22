Metro trams chaos: Extra costs and longer journeys for commuters

'This seems to be happening constantly' - student Sabah Ghani

The latest suspension of Metro services after cracks were discovered for the third time in nine months has left passengers frustrated as they face longer journeys and increase costs for getting to and from Wolverhampton.

The service was suspended on Saturday following the discovery of cracks and with no date set for it to reopen, passengers such as Sabah Ghani were left spending more to travel on the train from Birmingham.

The 21-year-old Wolverhampton University student said: "I think it's really ridiculous because this seems to be happening constantly, with it being the second time I've seen it closed, having closed in December.

"It's hard because it usually costs me around £4 to come in on the Metro and now I'm spending £10 return on the train for the same journey, so I really think they should be doing something to fix it.

"I think they need to do all this work in one go and not keep doing different things on the service, as all it's done is cause disruption and means I can't take the thing I want to take, so I'm very disappointed."

Matthew Lippitt

For 45-year-old Matthew Lippitt, the suspension of the service was making it harder for him to get home to Dudley as he was having to wait longer for the bus.

He said: "I normally get the Metro to Gunns Lane and get the bus from there, which is quick and easy, but this is just making my life so much harder as it's causing me to wait here longer and take forever to get home.

"It's also costing me an extra £2.20 on top of what I would normally pay and is adding me half an hour on my journey, and I have to ask why they didn't notice this problem when they were testing the trams on the line?