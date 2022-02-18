M6 Junction 10 closure postponed for a week

The planned closure on Saturday night is no longer required

The closure was due to take place this Saturday night but it has now been proposed that the work take place a week later on February 26.

The ongoing works at Junction 10, between Wolverhampton and Walsall, are being carried out by Highways England and Walsall Council to reduce congestion in the area. The road was shut several times in the second half of last year for improvement works and the replacement of old road bridges.

A spokesperson for Transport for West Midlands said: "M6 Junction 10 is of strategic importance within the Black Country and the wider region, it is on a busy route between Walsall and Wolverhampton.

"The junction is often heavily congested, and this reduces the attractiveness of the local area for business and investment, including within the nearby Black Country Enterprise Zone.

"In August and September, we successfully lifted ten large beams into place as part of the new bridges in the junction.

"The installation of the new deck on both bridges is now complete following a combination of overnight closures and a further part-time weekend closure.