First section of Dudley tram line installed 20 months after Metro extension began

Mayor Andy Street, council leader Patrick Harley at Castle Hill with Grace Hayward and Jacob Hodson from the Midland Metro Alliance

A total of 300 metres of track is now in place on Castle Hill after being delivered last month following long-running roadworks.

The track forms part of the West Midlands Metro extension between Wednesbury and Brierley Hill.

Before the track could be installed, the road surface was removed and upgraded and water, electricity and gas pipes were diverted. Now the track is in, the rail is being welded into place.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street hailed what he described as a "momentous milestone" for the Black Country.

Speaking at the site, he said: “It was just a little over two weeks ago that we were marking the delivery of the rail and it’s fantastic to now see this track in place along Castle Hill. This is a momentous milestone for the people of Dudley and the Black Country as it means that we are one step closer to unlocking the huge benefits this Metro extension will bring to the region.

Trams will eventually call at Flood Street in the heart of Dudley town centre

"It will enable better connections to the East and West of Birmingham by tram and excitingly it will also provide a direct route to HS2 – linking Dudley and Sandwell into the rest of the UK beyond the West Midlands. What better time to be doing this as Dudley makes its bid for city status.”

Work on the Metro extension started in Castle Hill back in 2020 and now roadworks are also continuing on the Embankment, next to the Merry Hill shopping centre in Brierley Hill.

Stephen Christopher, operations director at the Midland Metro Alliance, said: “The team have worked extremely hard and we are delighted to have reached this important stage of the construction progress. There is a lot of work that goes on outside of the public eye and the recent rail installation really does bring this project to life.”

Meanwhile Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, repeated his pledge that the scheme will be a "game-changer" for Dudley.

He added: "We have huge ambitions to become the city of Dudley and this, as part of a regeneration package totalling nearly a billion pounds, shows we mean business and are firmly on track.