More M54 closures set for later this month as repair work continues

Repairs are being carried out on the M54 throughout February

National Highways is carrying out re-surfacing work on the M54, beginning on Friday, February 25.

The work will involve a number of sections of the motorway, including the eastbound carriageway from Junction 5 for Telford Town Centre, to Junction 4 for Shifnal, as well at at Junction 2, for Wolverhampton.

National Highways said the work will be carried out in phases and is expected to start on Friday, February 25, continuing for approximately one month.

The closures will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am, with some full weekend closures between 8pm on Friday and 6am on Monday.

Diversion routes will be in place and signposted via Rampart Way, the A442, the A464 and alternative junctions of the M54.

Meanwhile weekend closures of the westbound carriageway between Junction 2 and Junction 3 for Albrighton and Tong, continue.

Full closures from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday will be in place over the weekends of February 11-14 and February 18-21.