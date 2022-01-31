Notification Settings

Blistering winds blow large tree across Wolverhampton road

By Nathan Rowe

A large ash tree has been blown over in Wolverhampton as back-to-back storms batter the UK.

The tree was blown across Mill Lane this morning. Photo: Copestake Ltd
The tree was blown over and fell across Mill Lane in Wightwick, Wolverhampton near the junction with Mount Road, completely blocking the road on Monday morning,

However, photos taken a few hours later showed that tree surgeons had managed to saw it up as they cleared the road.

Meanwhile, Wightwick Bank, a road which Mill Lane leads onto, is also closed until February 11 to allow for Cadent to complete gasworks.

It comes after a nine-year-old boy was killed in Staffordshire when a tree fell on him in strong winds caused by Storm Malik.

The tree has been cut into pieces by workers

More recently, the UK has been hit by Storm Corrie resulting in gusts that topped 90mph in some areas.

City of Wolverhampton Council has been contacted for comment.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

