Serious crash closes major West Midlands road

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo Snapper SK.

The car was destroyed in the crash which happened on Hagley Road West, near Lightwoods Park in Bearwood, on Tuesday evening.

Police have not yet released a statement about the crash but three people are believed to have been critically hurt.

The road, which connects Birmingham with Quinton, was shut for several hours in the aftermath of the crash but is now back open.

West Midlands Police tweeted at the time:

'Hagley Road West #Birmingham is currently closed following a serious collision by Lightwoods Park. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours. Please avoid the area'

