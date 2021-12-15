Tram passengers relieved as West Midlands Metro back up and running

The Metro has returned, allowing passengers to travel along the line between Wolverhampton and Bull Street

The West Midlands Metro had been suspended since November 13 after cracks were discovered on a number of vehicles, forcing the entire service to stop and leaving thousands of passengers seeking alternative travel.

Since the service was suspended, the Metro team had worked to complete extensive testing and commissioning of eight new trams, as well as working with the tram manufacturer to deliver the repair programme on trams in the existing fleet.

The services between Wolverhampton and Bull Street in Birmingham resumed at 5.15am on Wednesday, with trams running every ten minutes throughout the day and every 15 minutes after 7pm.

The feeling amongst those awaiting the metro at Wolverhampton St George's - the terminus of the service - was one of relief at the return of a service they depended on.

The Metro has returned, allowing passengers to travel along the line between Wolverhampton and Bull Street

Daniel Westwood was returning home to West Bromwich from his work as a cleaner at the Vauxhall garage near the Royal stop and the 36-year-old said its return made travelling so much easier for him.

He said: "It's fantastic to see the Metro back as it makes it so much easier to get to and from work for me because I was having to take up to an hour-and-a-half on the bus, whereas this is 35 minutes.

"I understand why they did close the service as passenger safety is everything and the last thing they would want is for someone to get hurt through an accident.

"It all seems fine to me as I got on and felt comfortable and safe and I'm just glad to see it back."

There was a steady number of passengers getting on and off of the trams as they pulled into and out of Wolverhampton, with trams arriving and leaving on time.

Other passengers heading home spoke of being able to avoid difficult journeys and secluded bus stops due to the return of the Metro.

Sunny Singh from Handsworth Wood said: "Instead of two buses and a lot of faff, my journey is a lot quicker and easier to get to my work as a trainee nurse.

"It was running so smoothly as well, with the woman doing the tickets apologising for the wait, so it was nice to be back and I felt safe."

Naomi Withers from Bradley said: "I feel safer taking the Metro than I would sitting in a cold and dark bus stop, so it's much better for me to have this back.

"It takes me an hour-and-a-half on a bus and probably just as long to get a train, so I'm glad it's back as it makes life so easier."

West Midlands Metro said it would work to increase the frequency of its service as the remainder of the 21-tram fleet was repaired and returned to service.