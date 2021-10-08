Fines for West Midlands Metro fare dodgers to leap to £100

West Midlands Metro has announced plans to increase fines for people travelling without a ticket

Bosses are proposing to ramp up fines for those travelling on trams without a valid ticket from £10 to a maximum of £100.

They say the move – which is part of a new 'buy before you board' scheme – is necessary because the current £10 fare is "no longer a sufficient deterrent" to dissuade fare dodgers.

The fine will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), said: "Whilst the vast majority of our customers travel with a valid ticket, from time-to-time they tell us how unfair it is that some people try to avoid paying the correct fare.

"In response we are increasing the existing £10 penalty, which has been in place since 1999, and may no longer be a suitable deterrent.

"This increase will also bring the region more into line with fare-evasion penalties seen in other big urban areas such as Greater Manchester and London.

"At the same time, we are planning the introduction of ‘buy before you board’ ticketing which will make it even easier for customers to ensure they have paid the correct fare before starting their tram journey.

"Together, these measures will help to ensure fairness as we look to further expand and improve our services to customers."

It comes after the WMCA unveiled plans for further Metro extensions around the region as part of a bid for £2 billion in government transport funding.

Proposed extensions include Wednesbury to Walsall along the old railway line; Wolverhampton city centre to New Cross Hospital; Hagley Road, Birmingham and Sandwell; and Brierley Hill to Stourbridge.

People have been invited to comment on the fare plans until November 19.