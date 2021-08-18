New multi-million pound park and ride finally opens

The new £7.6 million multi-storey is one of Birmingham’s largest park and ride facilities.

The £7.6 million multi-storey car park at Longbridge Railway Station opened on Monday and is one of Birmingham’s largest park and ride facilities.

It features more than 600 spaces, CCTV security cameras, electric vehicle charging points, lifts and a range of ways to pay the £3 per day charge, with £2 on weekends and bank holidays.

Construction finished during spring 2020, but it has only opened now due to more people returning to work and businesses opening up following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The car park has been developed by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) to give motorists an alternative to the busy A38 Bristol Road and an affordable alternative to driving into and parking in Birmingham city centre.

Commuters can also use the neighbouring railway station to take fast and frequent services on the Cross City Line to Birmingham University, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Sutton Coldfield town centre and Lichfield.

Councillor Ian Ward, WMCA portfolio lead for transport and leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "This fantastic new car park offers motorists an affordable alternative to driving into and parking in Birmingham city centre or other key destinations like the university and hospital.

"The fact it is now able to open after a year is a sign that the regional economy is beginning to pick up and recover after being hard hit by the pandemic.

"TfWM is investing in park and ride at Longbridge to encourage more people to use public transport and help ease traffic congestion on the very busy A38, contribute to our efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution and improve our air quality."

Longbridge and West Heath ward councillor Debbie Clancy said: "I welcome the new park and ride because this is about capacity and choice, and it now offers commuters the opportunity to safely park their vehicles in a modern and secure facility.