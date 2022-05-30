More than 200 West Midlands roads to close for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Jubilee celebrations at Jubilee Academy, Bloxwich.

Streets in the Black Country are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

It was today revealed a total of 213 roads will be shut as people head outside to celebrate with their neighbours, out of roughly 250 applications submitted.

The four-day bank holiday starts on Thursday, culminating in UK-wide street parties on Sunday.

In the Black Country, Dudley has the highest number of street parties which are going ahead, with council chiefs signing off on 51 parties.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "Queen Elizabeth continues to serve our country with such honour and dignity and, as the country prepares to mark her Platinum Jubilee, we know people from across the borough will want to give their thanks for her long reign.

"Dudley Council is supporting a large number of community events and we are thrilled to have approved more than 50 street parties in the borough."

Stafford is next with 51 street parties being rubber-stamped from Thursday until Sunday. Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, cabinet member for leisure at Stafford Borough Council, said: “This has been an amazing response - and nobody at the council can remember ever having so many requests for street parties.

"It is such a fitting tribute to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne. I can still remember the excitement and wonderful atmosphere as families and neighbours came together in their own streets to hold parties to celebrate Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

"And with so many street parties planned - alongside some big events going on around the borough - this jubilee should be one that will live long in memories."

Wolverhampton approved 36 street parties from Thursday onwards. Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy leader of Wolverhampton Council said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response from residents to hold street parties across the city to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"Not only have residents taken up our offer of free road closures to host parties, we have also provided other support including insurance and grants to community groups that help them organise their events.

"It promises to be a weekend of community-spirited fun and events that will live long in the memory of everyone taking part in the festivities."

Walsall chiefs have signed off on 35 applications whilst Lichfield has backed 22 and South Staffordshire District Council has approved 18.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: "We are delighted that residents are holding street parties across the district to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the dedicated service The Queen has given to the nation for seven decades. I wish everyone a fantastic time with their families, friends and neighbours on this joyous occasion which, after the restrictions of the pandemic, is very welcome."