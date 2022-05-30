South Staffordshire road closures: The streets being closed for Jubilee parties

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

A total of 18 roads will be closed to traffic across the district over the four-day weekend.

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

The ones shut in South Staffordshire are:

Friday, June 3

Bilbrook Road

Ferndale Road, Essington

Hyperion Road, Stourton

Princes Gardens, Codsall

Westleigh Road, Wombourne

Saturday, June 4

Heathlands, Wombourne

Uplands Close, Penkridge

Weston Drive, Cheslyn Hay

Sunday, June 5

Acton Trussell

Service Road off Common Road, Bluebell Lane, Brewood

Coppice Lane, Cheslyn Hay

Church Close, Cheslyn Hay

Greenhill Lane, Codsall

Nash Lane, Dunston, Great Wyrley

Kynaston Crescent, Great Wyrley

Market Place, Landywood

Norton Lane, Wombourne

Glenthorne Drive, Wombourne