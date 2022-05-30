South Staffordshire road closures: The streets being closed for Jubilee parties

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.
A total of 18 roads will be closed to traffic across the district over the four-day weekend.
Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.
The ones shut in South Staffordshire are:
Friday, June 3
Bilbrook Road
Ferndale Road, Essington
Hyperion Road, Stourton
Princes Gardens, Codsall
Westleigh Road, Wombourne
Saturday, June 4
Heathlands, Wombourne
Uplands Close, Penkridge
Weston Drive, Cheslyn Hay
Sunday, June 5
Acton Trussell
Service Road off Common Road, Bluebell Lane, Brewood
Coppice Lane, Cheslyn Hay
Church Close, Cheslyn Hay
Greenhill Lane, Codsall
Nash Lane, Dunston, Great Wyrley
Kynaston Crescent, Great Wyrley
Market Place, Landywood
Norton Lane, Wombourne
Glenthorne Drive, Wombourne
Woodford Way