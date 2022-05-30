Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.
A total of 36 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.
Councillor Stephen Simkins, Deputy Leader Wolverhampton Council said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response from residents to hold street parties across the city to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
“Not only have residents taken up our offer of free road closures to host parties, we have also provided other support including insurance and grants to community groups that help them organise their events.
“It promises to be a weekend of community-spirited fun and events that will live long in the memory of everyone taking part in the festivities.”
Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.
The Wolverhampton road closures are:
Thursday, June 2 2022
Ashbourne Road - closed in its entire length
Chequer Street - closed from its junction with Stubbs Road to its junction with Eagle Street
Rowan Crescent - closed from outside 1 to junction of Hazel Road
Taunton Avenue - closed from outside 28 to outside 52
Friday, June 3 2022
Beechwood Drive - closed its entire length
Burnsall Close - closed its entire length
Church Hill Road - closed from its junction with Clifton Road to its junction with Lloyd Road
Cromwell Road - closed from its junction with Wychall Drive to end of cul-de-sac
Davenport Road, Tettenhall Regis - closed its entire length
Elm Farm Road - closed its entire length
Fairview Road, Merry Hill - closed from outside 1 to outside 63
Hunters Close - closed its entire length
Osier Road - closed its entire length
Rocester Avenue - service road from outside 21 to outside 29 closed
Station Road - closed from its junction with Brook Street to its junction with Warwick Street
Saturday, June 4 2022
All Saints Road - closed from its junction with Steelhouse Lane to outside The Workspace - All Saints Action Network
Broad Lane South Service Road from 131 to 149 - closed its entire length
Broomhall Avenue - closed its entire length
Haddock Road - closed its entire length
Harper Avenue - closed from outside 1 to its junction with Grasmere Close
Powell Place - closed its entire length
Rowan Crescent - closed from outside 100 to junction of Hazel Road
Springhill Avenue - closed from its junction with Foxhills Road to its junction with Springhill Grove
Tithe Road - closed from its junction with Hamstead Close to end of cul-de-sac
Wynn Road - closed from its junction with Coalway Road to outside 100
Beech Road - closed in both directions between properties 1 and 40
Sunday, June 5 2022
Balmain Crescent - closed its entire length
Bhylls Crescent/Piper Road - closed its entire length
Church Walk, Bradmore - closed from outside 13 to outside 47
Dewsbury Drive - closed from outside 12 to outside 42
Fancourt Avenue - closed from its junction with Lytton Avenue to its junction with Rutland Avenue
Hill Road - closed from its junction with Vaughan Road to its junction with Brook Road
Meadow Road - closed from its junction with Coppice Road to outside 6
Quail Green - closed from outside 1 to outside 9
Renton Road - closed in both directions from its junction with Elmdon Road to Outside property 134