Dozens of roads are closing this weekend so Platinum Jubilee street parties can be held

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

A total of 36 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Deputy Leader Wolverhampton Council said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response from residents to hold street parties across the city to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Not only have residents taken up our offer of free road closures to host parties, we have also provided other support including insurance and grants to community groups that help them organise their events.

“It promises to be a weekend of community-spirited fun and events that will live long in the memory of everyone taking part in the festivities.”

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

The Wolverhampton road closures are:

Thursday, June 2 2022

Ashbourne Road - closed in its entire length

Chequer Street - closed from its junction with Stubbs Road to its junction with Eagle Street

Rowan Crescent - closed from outside 1 to junction of Hazel Road

Taunton Avenue - closed from outside 28 to outside 52

Friday, June 3 2022

Beechwood Drive - closed its entire length

Burnsall Close - closed its entire length

Church Hill Road - closed from its junction with Clifton Road to its junction with Lloyd Road

Cromwell Road - closed from its junction with Wychall Drive to end of cul-de-sac

Davenport Road, Tettenhall Regis - closed its entire length

Elm Farm Road - closed its entire length

Fairview Road, Merry Hill - closed from outside 1 to outside 63

Hunters Close - closed its entire length

Osier Road - closed its entire length

Rocester Avenue - service road from outside 21 to outside 29 closed

Station Road - closed from its junction with Brook Street to its junction with Warwick Street

Saturday, June 4 2022

All Saints Road - closed from its junction with Steelhouse Lane to outside The Workspace - All Saints Action Network

Broad Lane South Service Road from 131 to 149 - closed its entire length

Broomhall Avenue - closed its entire length

Haddock Road - closed its entire length

Harper Avenue - closed from outside 1 to its junction with Grasmere Close

Powell Place - closed its entire length

Rowan Crescent - closed from outside 100 to junction of Hazel Road

Springhill Avenue - closed from its junction with Foxhills Road to its junction with Springhill Grove

Tithe Road - closed from its junction with Hamstead Close to end of cul-de-sac

Wynn Road - closed from its junction with Coalway Road to outside 100

Beech Road - closed in both directions between properties 1 and 40

Sunday, June 5 2022

Balmain Crescent - closed its entire length

Bhylls Crescent/Piper Road - closed its entire length

Church Walk, Bradmore - closed from outside 13 to outside 47

Dewsbury Drive - closed from outside 12 to outside 42

Fancourt Avenue - closed from its junction with Lytton Avenue to its junction with Rutland Avenue

Hill Road - closed from its junction with Vaughan Road to its junction with Brook Road

Meadow Road - closed from its junction with Coppice Road to outside 6

Quail Green - closed from outside 1 to outside 9