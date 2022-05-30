Walsall road closures: The 36 streets being shut for Jubilee celebrations

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.
A total of 35 street parties required road closures over the four-day weekend, and one road will also be closed on Wednesday, June 1.
The leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Mike Bird said: "Anyone who knows me will know it’s rare I’m lost for words, but I am almost lost for words at just how much has been and is going on across the borough. I’d guess there are 200 events, maybe more, taking place. This is Walsall doing what it does best — coming together.
“When we were planning for the Jubilee celebrations, our focus was always very much on our communities at a very local level and supporting them in getting to know their neighbours as part of the celebrations.
“People often talk about ‘the good old days’ when people knew their neighbours and watched out for each other. Some of ‘the good old days’ weren’t actually that good of course but I certainly recognise the importance of knowing the people where you live and building relationships.
“The last two years or so has to be the hardest this country has had it since WWll. Covid isn’t going anywhere. We all want to celebrate and come together but please do stay safe."
Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.
These are the 36 streets that will be closed across Walsall:
Wednesday, June 1
Old Rectory Gardens, Aldridge
Thursday, June 2
Saddlers Brook / Cartbridge Lane South / Griffins Crescent / Penmire Grove, Walsall
Friday, June 3
Aldridge Street, Darlaston
Blackwood Drive, Streetly
Branchal Road, Aldridge
Brookland Road, Walsall Wood
Emery Street, Walsall
Fairfield Drive, Pelsall
Holden Crescent, Walsall
Lowlands Avenue, Streetly
Park Road, Rushall
Perry Hall Drive / Acre Rise / Fenn Rise / Eaton Rise, Short Heath
Queens Road, Walsall
Severn Road, Walsall
Sunnybank Close / Nursery View Close, Aldridge
Tintern Way / Pershore Close, Bloxwich
Wentworth Road, Bloxwich
Wilkinson Road, Wednesbury
Saturday, June 4
Haley Street, Willenhall
Jesson Road, Walsall
Laurel Drive, Streetly
Park Farm Road, Pheasey
Valley Road, Streetly
Victory Avenue, Darlaston
Sunday, June 5
Boscobel Road, Walsall
Clare Road, Walsall
Edinburgh Lane, Bloxwich
Egerton Road, Streetly
Fletcher Road, Willenhall
Highcroft, Pelsall
Jesson Road, Walsall
Oswin Road, Walsall
Pershore Way, Bloxwich
Stewart Road, Walsall Wood
St Matthews Close, Walsall
Wrexham Avenue, Walsall