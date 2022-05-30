Walsall road closures: The 36 streets being shut for Jubilee celebrations

Street parties return to Walsall this weekend

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

A total of 35 street parties required road closures over the four-day weekend, and one road will also be closed on Wednesday, June 1.

The leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Mike Bird said: "Anyone who knows me will know it’s rare I’m lost for words, but I am almost lost for words at just how much has been and is going on across the borough. I’d guess there are 200 events, maybe more, taking place. This is Walsall doing what it does best — coming together.

“When we were planning for the Jubilee celebrations, our focus was always very much on our communities at a very local level and supporting them in getting to know their neighbours as part of the celebrations.

“People often talk about ‘the good old days’ when people knew their neighbours and watched out for each other. Some of ‘the good old days’ weren’t actually that good of course but I certainly recognise the importance of knowing the people where you live and building relationships.

“The last two years or so has to be the hardest this country has had it since WWll. Covid isn’t going anywhere. We all want to celebrate and come together but please do stay safe."

Map of community-led events which Walsall Council has given limited financial support to

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

These are the 36 streets that will be closed across Walsall:

Wednesday, June 1

Old Rectory Gardens, Aldridge

Thursday, June 2

Saddlers Brook / Cartbridge Lane South / Griffins Crescent / Penmire Grove, Walsall

Friday, June 3

Aldridge Street, Darlaston

Blackwood Drive, Streetly

Branchal Road, Aldridge

Brookland Road, Walsall Wood

Emery Street, Walsall

Fairfield Drive, Pelsall

Holden Crescent, Walsall

Lowlands Avenue, Streetly

Park Road, Rushall

Perry Hall Drive / Acre Rise / Fenn Rise / Eaton Rise, Short Heath

Queens Road, Walsall

Severn Road, Walsall

Sunnybank Close / Nursery View Close, Aldridge

Tintern Way / Pershore Close, Bloxwich

Wentworth Road, Bloxwich

Wilkinson Road, Wednesbury

Saturday, June 4

Haley Street, Willenhall

Jesson Road, Walsall

Laurel Drive, Streetly

Park Farm Road, Pheasey

Valley Road, Streetly

Victory Avenue, Darlaston

Sunday, June 5

Boscobel Road, Walsall

Clare Road, Walsall

Edinburgh Lane, Bloxwich

Egerton Road, Streetly

Fletcher Road, Willenhall

Highcroft, Pelsall

Jesson Road, Walsall

Oswin Road, Walsall

Pershore Way, Bloxwich

Stewart Road, Walsall Wood

St Matthews Close, Walsall