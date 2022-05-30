Sandwell road closures: The streets across the borough being shut for Jubilee parties

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for culture and tourism said: “This is an historic event for our country and I would encourage everyone to get involved in one of our organised events or simply get together with family, friends and neighbours as a community to celebrate the occasion and honour the life and work of Her Majesty, The Queen.”