Sandwell road closures: The streets across the borough being shut for Jubilee parties

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.
A total of 10 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.
Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for culture and tourism said: “This is an historic event for our country and I would encourage everyone to get involved in one of our organised events or simply get together with family, friends and neighbours as a community to celebrate the occasion and honour the life and work of Her Majesty, The Queen.”
Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.
The Sandwell road closures are:
10 streets will be closed
Friday, June 3
Cromwell Close, Rowley Regis
Park Hill Road, Smethwick
Saturday, June 4
Cromwell Close, Rowley Regis
Tudor Road, Oldbury
Sunday, June 5
Monmouth Road, Smethwick
Barclay Road, Smethwick
Trejon Road, Cradley Heath
The Mount, Cradley Heath
Essex Avenue, West Bromwich
Johnson Road, Wednesbury
The Crescent, Cradley Heath