Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sandwell road closures: The streets across the borough being shut for Jubilee parties

By Sunil MiddaWest BromwichPlatinum JubileePublished:

Several of roads will be closed across the borough of Sandwell this weekend as residents celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

A total of 10 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.

Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for culture and tourism said: “This is an historic event for our country and I would encourage everyone to get involved in one of our organised events or simply get together with family, friends and neighbours as a community to celebrate the occasion and honour the life and work of Her Majesty, The Queen.”

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

The Sandwell road closures are:

10 streets will be closed

Friday, June 3

Cromwell Close, Rowley Regis

Park Hill Road, Smethwick

Saturday, June 4

Cromwell Close, Rowley Regis

Tudor Road, Oldbury

Sunday, June 5

Monmouth Road, Smethwick

Barclay Road, Smethwick

Trejon Road, Cradley Heath

The Mount, Cradley Heath

Essex Avenue, West Bromwich

Johnson Road, Wednesbury

The Crescent, Cradley Heath

Platinum Jubilee
Royal
Transport
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Wednesbury
Smethwick
Rowley Regis
Cradley Heath
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News