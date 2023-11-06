Pictured: Look inside 'stunning' Cannock home which backs onto golf course

The detached house on Old Penkridge Road in Shoal Hill has been put up for sale for £875,000 by Belvoir estate agents in Cannock.

In addition to having a "spacious" garden, the property – which spans across three floors – boasts five reception rooms and backs onto the Cannock Park Golf Course, offering a "stunning" view of greenery out of the windows.

The home also sits at a walking distance from the town centre and just a short drive from Cannock Chase, considered to be an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The property backs onto a golf course. Photo: Zoopla and Belvoir estate agents

The home boasts a "spacious" garden. Photo: Zoopla and Belvoir estate agents

The listing states: "This property boasts substantial living spaces, a private annexe option, offered with traditional regency styling complete with high ceilings throughout and stunning views over Cannock Park Golf Course – a perfect canvas for a discerning buyer.

"On the ground floor, you enter through double-fronted entrance doors from the porch leading to a hallway, study, dining room, spacious lounge, kitchen, and utility room. There's also a convenient downstairs toilet.

"The property features two sets of stairs, allowing for a private 'annexe' style living arrangement if desired.

"Upstairs offers four bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a master en-suite with access to a second section of the house, complete with its own kitchen and living space (Potential as a second annex bedroom).

"A third-floor bedroom and bathroom enhance the possibilities, making this home perfect for multigenerational living arrangements.

"The property boasts a front horseshoe driveway leading to a double garage, framed by lush hedging and trees ensuring privacy.

"The rear garden, backing onto Cannock Park Golf Course, is primarily laid to lawn with tactfully placed shrubbery and foliage to enhance its beauty."

The property boasts five bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla and Belvoir estate agents

The home boasts five reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla and Belvoir estate agents

To view the full listing, visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65969963/