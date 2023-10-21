Homes now on sale at former General Electric factory site in Stafford

A CGI of the Thespian housetype at Bellway’s Victoria Gate development, which has recently launched to the public

Bellway West Midlands released the first properties for sale at its Victoria Gate development, off Ranshaw Drive, last month.

Bellway is delivering 197 private homes on part of the 30-acre former factory site and 13 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership. A choice of three-bedroom homes are the first to be available to reserve, with two and four-bedroom properties in future releases.

Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway group, is delivering a further 121 private homes on the other part of the site and 22 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “Due to the fact that this is such a well-known site, we have experienced a great deal of interest in our plans to transform this former industrial land into a vibrant new neighbourhood delivering 353 new homes to Stafford.

“It has been wonderful to welcome would-be buyers, many of them local people, onto the development for the first time and to be able to chat to them face to face and to show them the range of houses we are building here.

“The site team has worked hard to allow us to be able to launch the development and the construction schedule should see us in a position to open a show home on Saturday, November 4.”

The former General Electric factory and associated buildings were demolished and the site was cleared early in 2021.

Detailed planning permission for the redevelopment of the site was issued by Stafford Borough Council in May this year.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway will make significant contributions to local infrastructure, with more than £1 million invested in primary education, and more than £57,000 towards Cannock Chase special area of conservation.

A total of 35 of the 353 homes across the site will be affordable properties, available for local people to live in through low-cost rent or shared ownership.