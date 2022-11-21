Notification Settings

Vacant three-bed semi in Wolverhampton with jazzy carpets to go on sale for £60,000

A three-bedroom blank slate house in Wolverhampton that comes with two fireplaces and jazzy decor but not much else is to go under the hammer for £60,000.

The front of the house. Photo: Rightmove
The red brick semi in Park Street South, about a kilometre and a half south of Wolverhampton city centre, will go up for sale by public auction on December 7 with a guide price of £60,000.

The interior. Photo: Rightmove

The house is advertised as vacant and requiring a "program of refurbishment". Photos included with the property listing on Rightmove.co.uk show an overgrown rear garden.

The interior. Photo: Rightmove

Inside, the house has two "reception rooms", a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The carpets feature bright colours and arresting patterns.

The garden. Photo: Rightmove

Rightmove's listing says: "The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Phoenix Park are within easy reach.

The interior. Photo: Rightmove

"Transport links are provided by Wolverhampton rail station."

The bathroom. Photo: Rightmove

Learn more at rightmove.co.uk/properties/128670431.

The interior. Photo: Rightmove
