Vacant three-bed semi in Wolverhampton with jazzy carpets to go on sale for £60,000

The red brick semi in Park Street South, about a kilometre and a half south of Wolverhampton city centre, will go up for sale by public auction on December 7 with a guide price of £60,000.
The house is advertised as vacant and requiring a "program of refurbishment". Photos included with the property listing on Rightmove.co.uk show an overgrown rear garden.
Inside, the house has two "reception rooms", a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The carpets feature bright colours and arresting patterns.
Rightmove's listing says: "The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Phoenix Park are within easy reach.
"Transport links are provided by Wolverhampton rail station."
Learn more at rightmove.co.uk/properties/128670431.