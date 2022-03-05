'No stone left unturned' in bid to build new social housing in Dudley

CGI shows how the Enville Street development will look

The local authority is due to submit a planning application to build ten council homes on a small plot of council-owned land off Enville Street in Stourbridge.

The £1.3 million development scheme includes ten apartments with a mix of one and two bedrooms, and has already received positive feedback after a consultation with local residents.

Five families were recently handed the keys to newly built council homes on Bromley, in Pensnett, following a final inspection from Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs at Bromley housing development

Councillor Taylor-Childs said: "No stone will be left unturned in our bid to build new council homes. It’s important we look at every opportunity and that includes the small pockets of land where it’s possible to build a small number of homes.

"We’re able to add to our housing stock and provide much-needed social housing for future generations.

"We’re able to utilise our framework agreements with local developers Jessops and Harpers, which allows us to build more efficiently and cost effectively, making the development more viable."