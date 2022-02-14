More than 100 houses could be built on land near Staffordshire industrial estate

The development would be on land close to Fradley Park Industrial Estate

Proposals have been submitted to Lichfield District Council for 109 homes to be built on land off Horner Avenue in Fradley, near Lichfield.

The scheme was refused planning permission in September last year, with three of the five concerns raised being linked to road issues.

The green space is comprised of a long, flat, linear field which extends north-westwards from the A38 and measures around 4.5 hectares.

The land to the west and south-west is occupied by the large sheds of the Fradley Park Industrial Estate – and is near to the area of Fradley South.

It is described by developers as being in arable use – any land capable of being ploughed and used to grow crops – and an "anomaly" within the area.

The plans, submitted on behalf of Vistry Homes and Greenlight Developments, would see vehicle and pedestrian access to the site from Horner Avenue.

Access for emergency vehicles would take place from Ward Close. The site would comprise six one-bed houses, along with 44 two-bed, 46 three-bed and 13 four-bed homes.

A planning statement said: "This (planning application) seeks permission to deliver 109 homes, of which 40 per cent are to be provided as affordable homes.

"This site presents an opportunity to provide a full range of tenures and dwellings sizes in accordance with government objectives of sustainable development and Lichfield District Council’s housing needs.

"The site is an inherently sustainable location, benefitting from close connections with the existing residential areas within Fradley and Fradley South, and seeks to provide a sensitively designed, high quality housing development which integrates with existing communities and local facilities."

One low-quality tree is set to be removed under the plans for facilitate access to the site whilst the other trees will be retained and integrated as part of the development.

A nearby resident, who submitted an objection to the plans, said it was "still not suitable" and that the proposals were a "serious accident" waiting to happen.

They added: "How about building a leisure centre or sports pitches that Fradley and Lichfield so desperately need?

"The land realistically can't be used for houses due to its design or for warehouse, so let's save the little bit of green we have left in Fradley and make good use of it."