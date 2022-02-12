Plan to build new Cannock flats rejected

North Street in Bridgtown, Cannock. Photo: Google

Plans for the development at the back of existing buildings in North Street, Bridgtown, Cannock, were originally submitted in 2015 but affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A fresh application was put forward to Cannock Chase Council last year, proposing two two-storey buildings containing three flats, three garages and a cycle store.

The plans were recommended for refusal by planning officers however because they were deemed out of character with the historic layout of the Bridgtown North Street Conservation area.

A report to the planning committee said: “Due to its design the proposed development would provide a poor level of amenity for future occupiers by failing to provide any amenity space or a satisfactory outlook from habitable rooms.

“The site lies within the Bridgtown North Street Conservation Area and consists of the rear gardens of No 37 and 39 North Street. Both gardens have not been maintained for a considerable time.

“The proposed development basically creates one large area of hard paving and buildings. There is no recreational or amenity space for the proposed units, it simply extends the form of the adjacent back garden development.”

John Reynolds, an agent who spoke in support of the application at Wednesday’s planning committee meeting, said: “The previous application was approved by the committee contrary to officers’ recommendations but the plan before you does not explain this, therefore does not give a complete report.

“There has been no change in planning policy and I say it causes no harm to the conservation area. My clients pride themselves on good quality developments and have a waiting list of tenants for accommodation of this sort.”

Councillor Frank Allen called for fellow committee members to vote against the officers’ recommendation and approve the plans instead.

He said: “I remember this from 2015 and I spoke in favour of approval then. For the same reasons I do today – it desperately needs improvement to the area and it’s architecturally difficult to develop.”

But his motion failed to gain enough support from fellow committee members who went on to refuse permission.

Councillor Val Jones said: “I went to see the site and it is a big mess. I’ve never seen any vegetation quite so dense.

“Development would be an improvement on that, but my concern is it seems quite a cramped building.”