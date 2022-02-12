Historic Walsall leather factory site will be developed despite conservation fears

The Jabez Cliff building in Lower Forster Street before it was demolished

The proposal to construct a part five-storey and part two-storey commercial and leisure development on the old Jabez Cliff site in Lower Forster Street was approved by Walsall Council's planning committee.

Developers say the scheme will create 85 jobs and bring inward investment of £10-15 million to the borough.

A bigger development went before planners in November but concerns were raised about the design – derided as looking like Lego – and that it would have a negative effect on the conservation area it sits in.

Architects went back to the drawing board and reduced the height of the biggest part by three metres and took a floor off the lower part of the building, which sits next to the Fountain Inn.

They also agreed to replace glass frontages on the lower floors with red brick to reflect the conservation heritage.

Despite recognising the efforts to address concerns, planning officers still recommended the plans be refused due to objections raised by conservation officers that the new building would harm the setting.

But most elected committee members disagreed, citing the investment the development would bring to the borough while causing “negligible” harm to the conservation area.

A revised plan for the proposed development of the Jabez Cliff site in Lower Forster Street, Walsall. Image: SMD Architects

James Malkin, of JMI Planning, said: “We’ve made significant changes to the proposal including the reduction of the height by three metres and removed a floor adjacent to the Fountain Inn and included a significant amount of red brick to the design.

“We sought to accommodate the views of members and feel we have done so.

“We have reached a position where we are unable to change the scheme further without making the proposal unviable.

“Members therefore have a stark choice to make regarding the proposal. We hope you approve the scheme and therefore putting regeneration and inward investment into the town.

“Our proposal will attract circa £10-15 million of investment and has the potential to create well over 85 direct and indirect jobs.

“There is no direct harm or demolition of listed structures. We firmly believe the benefits of this scheme firmly outweigh identified harm.”

A blaze tore through the saddle factory building in 2011

The original 1870s leather factory building was knocked down a decade ago after a major blaze ripped through it. Previous plans for the site to become a health centre made up of four existing GP surgeries were axed after a public backlash.

Meanwhile Jabez Cliff moved to Aldridge Road but collapsed in 2014 after 200 years of saddle making.

Councillor Mark Statham said: “I made my support clear last time. Just what weighting does this conservation have? It seems to me we’re trying to overcome a barrier that’s constantly moving.

“The impact on the conservation area would be negligible but the inward investment and generation of jobs sway it the other way.”

The original plans were criticised as 'Lego' like and have since been adapted

Councillor Suky Samra said: “This would be nothing but an improvement on the conservation area.

“There is a piece of land there that has been derelict for 10 years. It’s fenced off. How can we say that is a conservation area currently.

“Here we have someone who wants to invest in our town. We constantly keep on hearing about the masterplan and the town’s fund. Big things are going to happen in this town so I would support it.”

But Councillor Adam Hicken voted against the development, saying more modifications should have been made.

He said: “I think it wasn’t beyond the wit of man to make the distance element of that building more with the red brick façade.

“I understand there has to be modern elements in there and I think it could have been achieved with a balance. I don’t think this design does achieve that.”