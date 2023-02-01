'These are real people with real lives': Walsall man's photos shed light on pre-war 'normal Ukraine'

Peter Ford from Walsall, who is putting a book together of his photographs from his visit to Ukraine

'Kyiv – Moments In Time' was compiled from historical photos to raise humanitarian aid for the residents stuck in the country during the war there, boasting images of the "everyday Ukrainian local".

Peter Ford, a retired diplomat who worked for the Foreign Office in Ukraine during the 90s and a former freelance photographer for the Associated Press has authored the book from images he took walking the streets of Kyiv between 1996 and 1999.

Author Peter Ford, from Walsall, said: "The book idea was my way of giving back to the people of Ukraine for all of the fantastic years that I spent in that beautiful country and the hospitality that they had shown me.

"Ever since this crisis started I had thought about ways that I could support the people, so I thought 'what about a book of the hundreds of photos that I had taken in my spare time there?'."

'Kyiv - Moments In Time' Credit: Peter Ford Photography

The book features around 600 images of Kyiv taken by Mr Ford in the 90s, offering a glimpse into the everyday life of shoppers, revellers and residents in the Ukrainian capital.

Mr Ford said: "I was so welcomed by these loving people, I would walk around Besarabsky Market in Kyiv and the people were just so amazing and thriving, it is truly an amazing place.

"These are people who were on the back foot of communism and they were so liberal, there were men performing in ballet formations, peaceful protests, music in the streets, these people loved their freedom, which is all stuff they couldn't do today."

'Kyiv - Moments In Time' Credit: Peter Ford Photography

The retired diplomat continued: "The subjects of these photos are all regular people like you and me doing very normal things, like playing chess, giving blessings, ice fishing, ballet, just people loving life.

"I really wanted to capture the richness of the place, the way that you could walk around Kyiv and Ukraine and just experience the musicians, the performances and the people."

'Kyiv - Moments In Time' Credit: Peter Ford Photography

Mr Ford operated as a foreign diplomat for UK relations with Ukraine during 1996 to 1999, while also providing images to Associated Press as a freelance photographer, developing a love for the country and its people.

Mr Ford said: "I really started the two roles together, I was first stationed in Karachi in 86 and as soon as I got there I realised that I absolutely need to be taking photos of these experiences.

"In the end it really worked out for the best as the two careers sort of collided – up to my retirement in 2010 I was the chief photographer for the Foreign Office and it was honestly fantastic."

'Kyiv - Moments In Time' Credit: Peter Ford Photography

Proceeds from the book will go to supporting humanitarian aid missions to Ukraine focusing on delivering medical supplies, food and luxury items to the residents during the war.

Mr Ford continued: "I wanted to be strict that no money from this book goes to arms for the war, I want the money to help those locals that I love and to provide medical items where they can.

"That's why I started working with members of the Walsall Rotary Club, who after a fantastic meeting are helping to get this humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people."

'Kyiv - Moments In Time' Credit: Peter Ford Photography

The not-for-profit book will see around £10 of every sale go directly towards humanitarian aid, while the rest of the proceeds will go towards a second and third round of distribution of the book to maximise donations.

'Kyiv - Moments In Time' Credit: Peter Ford Photography

Mr Ford said: "So far I have given around £600 of my own money to these first round of books. I just thought that I can give hundreds of pounds directly which will only be used once, or I can create something to generate donations while cementing in history the true Ukraine."

"What's unique about his book is that these are real people living their very normal lives, but you can really see the smiles on their faces, these are people who absolutely loved life and the freedom they used to have."

'Kyiv - Moments In Time' Credit: Peter Ford Photography