Eddie Hughes praises 'tidal wave of generosity' for victims of Russian invasion

Eddie Hughes

Eddie Hughes, who represents Walsall North, said people had been forced to leave the country they love whilst Vladimir Putin's "bloody invasion" continues.

But the Housing Minister said the scenes have unleashed a "tidal wave of solidarity and generosity" across the country, with people stepping up to offer help.

It comes as more than 150,000 people have registered their interested in the Homes for Ukraine scheme as of Thursday, officials from Downing Street said.

Mr Hughes, speaking on a debate in Parliament on the issue, said: "Many have watched in horror as their homes and cities have been destroyed by Putin’s bloody invasion. This unprovoked invasion is bringing about a humanitarian crisis on a scale that we have not seen in Europe since the end of World War Two, with the United Nations estimating that some four million people could end up fleeing their country.

"(But) the scenes of devastation and human misery inflicted by President Putin’s barbarous assault on what he calls “Russia’s cousins” in Ukraine have unleashed a tidal wave of solidarity and generosity across the country.

"British people always step forward and step up in these moments, and since the first tanks rolled into Ukraine, they have come forward in droves with offers of help: community centres have been flooded with critical supplies; the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain has received millions in donations; and charities such as the Red Cross have been overwhelmed with people giving whatever they can. The outpouring of public support has been nothing short of remarkable."

The MP, a minister for housing and rough sleeping, said the offer of support to the refugees, lethal aid and their "stranglehold" on economic sanctions on Russia have clearly shown the Government will keep going to ensure "Putin fails".

Mr Hughes said the opening of the Homes for Ukraine scheme had sparked a "Glastonbury-style rush" which temporarily crashed the website, with the British public opening "their hearts and their homes".