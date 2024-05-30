Playing it safe and playing the fool – how party leaders are approaching the general election
The lower your chances of entering Number 10, the more extreme the photo opportunities you are willing to take on.
That appears to be the strategy of the three party leaders as they today mark a week of campaigning.
Sir Keir Starmer is taking the ultra-cautious approach, with set-piece events staged to within an inch of their life. One interesting approach is his like for lower league football grounds to assemble supporters, including a weekend trip to Stafford Rangers.